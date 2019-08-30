Wheeling Symphony, Youth Orchestra preparing for “Music Under the Stars”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Symphony and Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra are getting ready for their annual “Music Under The Stars” event in honor of their 90th anniversary celebration.

The concert will feature local artists Hit Play and Nate Strasser, and will have classical favorites along with pop hits throughout the decades. Newly installed music director John Devlin is thrilled to be leading such a diverse showcase of music.

“With Ezra Hamilton’s band HitPlay, we’re going to be doing music throughout the decades,” said Devlin. “And you’re going to hear music as diverse as The Beatles, Marvin Gaye, Tom Petty, all the way up through some modern day hits like Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake. So there’s certainly going to be something for everyone, and people of all ages at this concert. Apart from the amazing performance we’re going to bring to you from the musicans at the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, who I am excited to conduct for the first time as music director.”

The concert will take place on Sunday, September 1 at the Anne Kuchinka Ampitheatre at Oglebay Park. Pre-concert activities begin at 5:00 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30.