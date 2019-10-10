WLU holds presentation on dangers of underage drinking

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Liberty University held an important presentation today sponsored by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHAS) focusing on the dangers and risk of underage drinking.

Guest speaker Bethany Goddard shared information on local actives to do in the place of drinking. A large part of the presentation also covered prevention and recovery methods.

“Underage drinking and to be able to understand the consequences if they do engage in underage drinking,” said Prevention Coordinator Bethany Goddard. “And if there are students who are experiencing issues with alcoholism to give them a sense of hope and understanding that there is help available.”

The event’s organizer, Graduate Assistant Michelle Yadrick, also explained that many students on college campuses are underage and participate in underage drinking and do not think of the risks it causes. She believes it is essential to discuss this topic to make students aware of these risks to hopefully put a stop to underage drinking.