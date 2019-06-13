WV Event Pros hold fundraiser for YSS

The West Virginia Event Pros held a fundraiser for the YSS’ Youth Mentoring Network here in Wheeling on Wednesday night.

The organization helps to build strong one-on-one relationships for children facing difficult family situations. One-hundred percent of the proceeds Wednesday at River City Ale Works will go towards the Youth Mentoring Network.

“This is a great event,” said Christine Muldrew, a founding member of the West Virginia Event Pros. “It’s for YSS. It’s gonna help provide money to donate towards the foundation, which is a great foundation to help kids and mentoring program.”

For more information about Youth Services System and their Youth Mentoring Program, you can call their Wheeling office at (304) 233-9627.

You can also visit their website.