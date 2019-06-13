WV Event Pros hold fundraiser for YSS

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

The West Virginia Event Pros held a fundraiser for the YSS’ Youth Mentoring Network here in Wheeling on Wednesday night.

The organization helps to build strong one-on-one relationships for children facing difficult family situations. One-hundred percent of the proceeds Wednesday at River City Ale Works will go towards the Youth Mentoring Network.

“This is a great event,” said Christine Muldrew, a founding member of the West Virginia Event Pros. “It’s for YSS. It’s gonna help provide money to donate towards the foundation, which is a great foundation to help kids and mentoring program.”

For more information about Youth Services System and their Youth Mentoring Program, you can call their Wheeling office at (304) 233-9627.

You can also visit their website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter