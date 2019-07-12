WV treasurer’s race to feature medical cannabis

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Legal medical marijuana, was supposed to be available this past July 1st in West Virginia. But that didn’t happen because – fearing prosecution – federally-chartered banks would not handle the money.

The legislature approved a banking fix that would allow the state Treasurer to find other financial institutions willing to take the money. But, so far, the Treasurer has not found one.

“And to see the Treasurer not be able to execute what the legislature has mandated, as well as the Governor by signing that bill. I think it’s an unnecessary delay and I think it’s something that needs to be alleviated immediately,” said Riley Moore, (R) candidate for WV Treasurer.

Former Republican Delegate Riley Moore is now running for State Treasurer and will make medical cannabis banking an issue in the race. But Democratic Treasurer John Perdue says banking regulations are complicated and can’t be rushed.

“People that know me, know that in the Treasurer’s office, I want to make sure we have all the i’s dotted and all the t’s crossed, and we have worked very hard on this,” said State Treasurer John Perdue, (D) West Virginia.

Both candidates for Treasurer will be our guests this Sunday on “Inside West Virginia Politics.”

“The bottom line is this: without a banking fix, there simply will be no medical cannabis program in the State of West Virginia, even though the Legislature and Governor approved it,” said Mark Curtis, WOWK Chief Political Reporter.