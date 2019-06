West Virginia University researchers are trying to find a way to create a more environmentally friendly way to keep power plants running.

WVU cites federal data says the country’s power plants account for 41 percent of total water withdrawals.

They are working on ways to re-propose water used in the plants and lessen the chemical and energy footprints on power plants.

The project is meant to address a White House initiative that focuses on the need for safe, secure and affordable water.