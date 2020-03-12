You count! Student’s drawing to be displayed on Ohio County billboard

Are you ready to be counted for the 2020 census?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — According to the federal government, Ohio County has part of it deemed ‘hard to count’.

Because of this, students at Warwood Middle have been getting prepped on the importance of being counted in the census during their art class.

Partnering with the Ohio County Resource Network, students competed to make eye-catching content on the subject that could go on a Ohio County poster or billboard!

Eighth graders Anna Evans & Kyleigh Morris were poster winners, while Kaleigh Miller took home billboard winner.

Her work will be displayed in North Wheeling on the billboard near 1st and Main Streets.



The committee got a grant to spread awareness about the 2020 census and why it’s so important. So, we have our billboard winner today. That billboard goes up March 16th.

Claudia Raymer, Executive Director at Ohio County Family Resource Network

What a great opportunity for the kids to get that chance to try to win something, and to not only educate them but the public as well. Linda McGlumphy, Art Teacher at Warwood Middle

Kaleigh’s billboard will be going up Sunday and will be displayed until April 12th.

The census went live online yesterday, getting ahead of Census Day: April 1st. Every person counts, so click here to get counted.