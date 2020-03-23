‘Your roots can wait’: Hair stylist preaches safety first amid COVID-19 outbreak

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – The closure of all hair salons left many wondering how to cope without the services of their favorite stylist!

Should we trim our own hair? Should we buy a box of color and touch up our own roots?

We took this question to a local expert and here’s her answer!

In response to everyone that’s panicking about box dyeing your hair, trimming your ends—I mean, it can wait. We’re talking about a life and death matter. We’re talking about slowing the spread. I mean, we’re really talking about being proactive, not just for yourself but for your family and your community. Your roots can wait. We’ll all have roots in the end. All or our eyelashes will be off! Bridgette Hardy, Owner – Cloud 9 Salon & Spa

Most importantly, Hardy urges residents not ask stylists to do their hair or touch up on roots outside of the salon.

Latest Posts: