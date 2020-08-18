2020 High School Football Preview: Union Local Jets

The 2019 season was not an easy one for the Union Local Jets , youth and injuries played a key role in their struggles. But coach Thompson says he’s seen a change in his players from the end of last year til now.

When they show up they’re excited, most kids kind of dread two-a-days, dread practice, August where these kids they’ve changed the mindset here. They enjoy coming to practice they enjoy being with each other and once August 28th gets here we’ll be excited and ready for it Bernie Thompson- Union Local Head Coach

A bright spot from last years team sophomore Jackson Price returns at running back.

He’s joined in the backfield by fellow sophomore Carter Blake at quarterback.

Senior Carter Loase and junior Caleb McWhorter return at receiver. Junior Dakota Hess returns at tight-end.

Also along the line they return center David Burge a senior and Carson Causby and Claude Raumshak at the tackles.

A lot of kids played last year and a lot of kids had to play out of position so now I feel as if we have some depth we have some kids in the right position. Bernie Thompson- Union Local Head Coach

Defensively Price and sophomore Preston Curry return at defensive end. Burge and senior Cody McRobie at the tackles.

Hess at middle linebacker, with junior Aiden Simorella and sophomore Dillon Hickenbothem outside.

McWhorter and senior Ryan Neidert at the corners with Loase and junior Sawyer Moore at the safeties.

It starts with tackling on defense and last year we did a terrible job at tackling ….. Guys who are athletic, guys who can fly to the ball and guys who all have experience from last year they understand what they went through last year and they understand they don’t want to have that same feeling again this year. Bernie Thompson- Union Local Head Coach

The Jets will look to get off to a good start when they host Monroe Central on the 28.