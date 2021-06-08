Coach Dan Hughes speaks to Union Local athletes

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) —

On Tuesday, the Union Local Lady Jets welcomed a very special guest to their summer basketball camp.

Longtime WNBA coach Dan Hughes spoke to the nearly fifty athletes in attendance.

Hughes recently announced his retirement from the WNBA following a highly successful career that spanned twenty years. During that time he coached as many as for teams the Cleveland Rockers and most recently the Seattle Storm. He closed out his hundred eighty six wins, which is tied for third most in the league. He was also named coach of the year twice, in 2001 and then again in 2007.

His message centers around the importance of teamwork and persistence. It was a message many players took to heart.

Hughes will serve as an assistant coach for the 2021 Women’s US Basketball Team.