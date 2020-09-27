East Hardy with the Warriors Win

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was homecoming weekend for Warren, a big congratulations to quarterback Kurt Taylor, who won homecoming king.

In the first quarter, union Local dropped back to pass and threw right to Evan Gandee, he picked it off and took it into Union Local territory.

Second quarter now, Kurt Taylor faked the hand off and looked deep to Evan Gandee on offense this time, that lead to a touchdown making the score 7-0 at the half.

That set up a QB keeper for Taylor who ran over a defender at the goal line, 14-NOTHING WARRIORS

Union Local got the ball again and handed it off to Jackson Price, and Josh Welch stripped the ball and it was scooped up by Hunter Vincent, this athlete does not usually get to show off his speed but nobody caught him.

The warriors had the lead all game and the final score was Warren 30 Union Local 0.

Next week, the Warriors are on the road at Cambridge to take on the Bobcats.