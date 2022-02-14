St. Clairsville, OH. (WTRF) – Union Local had the lead for most of the first half but The Devils kept it in reach.

Avery Henry had two flashy blocks for the Devils in the first half. Union Local was able to build a 12 point lead before halftime after Butler showed his quick hand to steal the basketball and put the orange in for a layup.

The Jets led just by three at halftime and held on for a 57-50 win. Union Local takes to the court Tuesday at home against Buckeye Local. Next up for St. Clairsville is a home game versus Martins Ferry Wednesday.