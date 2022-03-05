Logan, OH. (WTRF) – It was a game of heart palpitations and momentum shifts for Head Coach Scooter Tolzda’s team. The Jets began the game on 8-0 run.

Reese Barnitz dialed in the first points for Fairland after making a connection from long range. There were questions about Reagan Vinskovich’s ankle but she looked strong on the boards early to help the Jets carry a 10 point lead into halftime.

Inversely, the Jets trailed by many as 10 in the 4th quarter. The team made nothing but big plays to painstakingly regain the lead. Hannah Merritt buried a deep three. Torre Kildow also came up with two 3 point plays the old fashioned way to re-give her team the lead. The Jets held on 69-67.

“You know what, there was nothing special about what I did. Our girls made big plays and they had confidence. They didn’t give in and my hat is off to them. It was courageous. Reagan… no one know how hurt her ankle was but it was a courageous effort out of her tonight for sure,” Tolzda said.

The Jets’ first state semifinal game is versus Purcell Marian at the University of Dayton on Thursday.