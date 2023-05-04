WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Students at a local high school have spent the last few months getting some real-world experience through their collaboration with Oglebay Institute’s Towngate Theatre.

Nearly 33 Union Local High School Students helped Towngate create scenery, props and costumes to produce Arthur Miller’s All My Sons.

Back in January, students read the play and took notes on various aspects including characters, plot and setting.

Since the play takes place in the 1940s, students did separate research to ensure all parts of production matched the times. From there, they helped Towngate staff create scenery, props, costumes and sound effects.

Union Local English Teacher Katie O’Brien says the experience has been amazing for the teens.

“But this is really opening the kids’ eyes to opportunities here in the Ohio Valley, even possible career fields. A lot of times we think theatre is just for actors. But there are people who do lighting, there are people who do carpentry (that build the stage), there are people who do the costumes and make-up. So, there are really a lot of opportunities not just to be a patron or be an actor, but other ways to be performing in the visual arts as well.” Dr. Katie O’Brien | 9th Grade English Teacher at Union Local High

“Being able to do the backstage part of it (the costumes and everything), was a really fun experience that I got to experience (for lack of a better word). And I had a lot of fun doing it.” Savannah Springer | 9th Grade Student

Students attended the dress rehearsal Thursday night and met with some of the cast.

Towngate Theatre’s presents All My Sons incorporating ideas from the Union Local High School Students this weekend and next weekend.

Show Times and Cost:

May 5, 6, 12, and 13 at 8 p.m.

May 7 at 3 p.m.

Oglebay Institute Members: $13

Regular Ticket: $15