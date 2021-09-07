Over 100 students/staff in quarantine at Union Local School District; Face covering mandate in place

Superintendent Ben Porter of Union Local Schools says over 100 students/staff members are in quarantine across the Union Local School District.

Currently:

In the elemntary school there are 15 COVID positive students/ staff memebers with 89 students in quarantine.

In the middle school there are 7 postive cases with 32 people in quarantine

In the high school there are 2 positive cases with 8 people quarantine.

It was determined at an emergency board of education meeting that face coverings will be required by students, staff, and visitors during school hours at all Union Local buildings. Also, face coverings will continue to be required on all school buses.

The plan for face coverings will be reevaluated at the next board of education meeting.

‘The board took action yesterday to mandate masks in hopes that it will help students remain in person,’ said Superintendent Ben Porter.