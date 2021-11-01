Two members of Union Local’s band to take the national stage on Thanksgiving

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Two members of the Union Local High School Band will be marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

However, that’s nothing new for that school.

The Macy’s organization lets high school students nationwide audition every year and they can be chosen to be part of the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

Union Local had students in that parade for the past eight years and they have two students going this year too.

The more I look at it, the more amazing it is considering all the different kids that get to go throughout the United States and how many people there are ’cause we have a small band, and it’s way larger than ours. Jessica McCormick, ULHS Junior

After a year and a half of letdowns with COVID, I felt I really wanted to have a good opportunity to be happy about something, so I tried out and I also wanted to further my musicianship skills and get this opportunity. I mean, who doesn’t want to go to New York? Carson Phillips, ULHS Sophomore

I think they are a good representation of Union Local and the Union Local Band program. I think they are great musicians and they will do well in New York. April Linard, Band Director

Jessica plays the clarinet and is also Union Local’s field commander. Carson plays the tenor sax.

Union Local’s band has 45 members this year.