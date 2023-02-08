MORRISTOWN, Ohio (WTRF)

“We’re yelling. You’re jumping. You’re running. You’re moving 24/7. You’re not getting that second break…it’s so hard.” Caliesyn Brudzinski, Senior

The Union Local cheer team has been working all year for this moment.

The Jets are heading to the happiest place on earth, Disney in Florida this weekend.

They are competing against the best of the best at the 2023 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship.

They’ve been putting together their routine since August, practicing 5 to 6 times a week.

Senior Caliesyn Brudzinski says the team has grown close this year and has worked tirelessly to perfect their routine.

“At the beginning our freshman were a little shy but we got them out of their shell.. The hardest part would be our tumbling. It’s so hard to just have the energy and endurance I guess to be able to throw it all. I just can’t wait to go and take the mat with my team.” Caliesyn Brudzinski, Senior

This season, the Jets placed second in their division at the OVAC Cheering Championship and qualified for the OASSA State competition.

Coach Amy Latham says she has confidence in her team.

“We have a good solid team with some talent that we’ve have the last couple of years. Getting them conditioned to do all the tumbling in the routine and get it synced and on time is probably the hardest challenge, but we’ve definitely overcome that.” “We’re really excited to go to Disney and show what their accomplishments have been this year. All I ask of them is to do their very best and that’s what they’re doing. They’re bring it.” Amy Latham, Union Local cheer coach

She says the squad really pushed themselves, and this is the most difficult routine they’ve ever done.

Wish the Jets good luck as they hit the mat.