Union Local Jets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Union Local High School

Belmont, OH, (WTRF) – Head Coach Bernie Thompson wants to move in a direction that’s different than the last two seasons.

“We’ve won two games in two years. We went 0-10 and then 2-8, so, you know, we own that. We don’t shy away from those facts, so, we want to change that and the only way to change that is by working hard and so the kids have dedicated themselves extremely. (I’m) extremely proud of them. They’ve worked really hard in the offseason and in the weight room and that’s carried over to the practice field so we’re ready to get that bad taste out of our mouth,” Thompson said.

Quite a few games stand out on the schedule for Thompson including the old-fashioned rivalry game against Barnesville but a team who in Belmont remains nameless.

“First and foremost is our rival; the last game of the year. They got the best of us the last three years. We’re looking forward to put an end to that but other than that, no, we’re excited for each game. We got a couple of new faces on the schedule this year. We get to play Shenandoah, we get to play Pittsburgh Westinghouse, we get to play Magnolia, but, we’re just looking forward to Week 1 against Monroe Central,” Thompson said.

Union Local also recently embarked on a scrimmage against Caldwell.

“I think we worked hard but there’s a lot of small things that we need to correct now. Kids that have had experience over the past few years so now it’s time to translate and take the next step for us,” Thompson said.

As mentioned by Thompson, the Jets first is game against Monroe Central.

