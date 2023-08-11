As week 1 approaches, Union Local’s Bernie Thompson will be entering his 5th year as not only head coach but scout team QB.

“I’m a competitive guy myself so it’s hard for me to sit back and watch so sometimes i join in as scout team qb and that fires up our guys, we like to talk a little trash to each other, it’s competive and all fun so.” Bernie Thompson

That excitable-intensity is exactly the culture that Thompson has been trying to build, and this summer, he has noticed some big improvements

“I think the thing that’s noticibly different this year is just that what we talked about, the energy, the leadership, guys leading by example guys in here 30 minuters before practice starts just to get a lift in, you know doing things that you don’t neccessarily have to ask them to do anymore.” Bernie Thompson

After 5-6 campaign in 2022, the Jets depth chart has experience change, and with it will come an altered gameplan on offense.

“Last year we didn’t throw the ball when we need to, i think this year the guys we have under center are gonna be able to bring that element to the game that we need, just being able to throw the ball in crucial moments.” Bernie Thompson

Thompson would be referring to Junior Gunslinger Isaiah Tomalonis, who’s been picturing this moment for a long time coming.

“It kinda means everything, even my freshman year coming in, I always tried to work my hardest even to get on the field, if it was kick return, punt return, punt team, i just like playing football.” Isaiah Tomalonis

Toma-lonis will share the backfield with running backs Jake Two-E and Brody Per-zin-owski, while targeting both Dre Saunders and Gannon Kerins as primary receivers.

The Jets return 2 O-linemen Jhonney Sa-bin-ski and Alex Beaver who are both expected to see real-time on the D-line as well. Behind them will be Two-E and Logan Hess at Linebacker with Colton Carpenter and Billy Shoemaker in the secondary.



Big picture, Union Local is not shy about making their goals known.

“We want to win a playoff game right, we want to A bear our rivals week 10 which we havent done yet and B win a playoff game.”

The Jets will host the Zeps of Shenandoah Friday, August 18th.