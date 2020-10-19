Valley High School will resume classes tomorrow

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) In an announcement on the school Facebook page, Superintendent Toman of Wetzel County Schools confirmed this afternoon that classes at Valley High School will resume tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Toman confirmed that all contact tracing was completed at VHS by the Wetzel-Tyler Health Dept. School and school will resume Tuesday, Oct. 20 following the A/B Schedule.

