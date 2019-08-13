Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Valley Lumberjacks 2019 Football Season Preview

Valley High School
Posted: / Updated:

PINE GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) — With a 22-man roster on this year’s Valley High School varsity football, Head Coach Logan Miller is hoping to make sure his lack of numbers with experience.

Abe Satterfield returns for his fourth and final season as QB1 with two-year starters Levi Anderson and Gunner Stillwagoner out wide.

However, Coach Miller will lean more on the ground game as Gavin Streets leads the Lumberjacks at Running Back.

“We have the spread that we ran for the past six years and then, we’re also going to go a little bit under center this year also with the majority of the line back and our backfield back too,” said Coach Miller.

That experience can also be seen on defense.

Four-year starter Hunter Wood is someone teams will be looking out for, along with Wyatt Dallison and Mark Liggett.

“We’re running the base four and we’re going to bring a lot of heat, so we’re going to put a lot of pressure on the other team’s QB’s,” said Coach Miller.

However, even with all that experience, Coach Miller says a successful season starts with a positive attitude within the team.

“It’s the closet team that we’ve had since we’ve been here,” said Coach Miller. “There’s no bad apples on this team. Like I said, it’s a joy to come to practice with these guys every morning.”

The Lumberjacks kicks off their season August 30 at 7 p.m. against Tygarts Valley.

VALLEY 2019 REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

8/30 — @Tygarts Valley Senior

9/6 — BYE WEEK

9/13 — Cameron

9/20 — @Clay-Battelle

9/27 — @Beallsville

10/4 — South Harrison

10/11 — Hundred

10/18 — Frontier

10/25 — @Doddridge County

11/1 — Tyler Consolidated

11/8 — @Paden City

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Video

More High School Football Video

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

High School Football Schedule and Scores

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter