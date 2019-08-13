Valley Lumberjacks 2019 Football Season Preview

PINE GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) — With a 22-man roster on this year’s Valley High School varsity football, Head Coach Logan Miller is hoping to make sure his lack of numbers with experience.

Abe Satterfield returns for his fourth and final season as QB1 with two-year starters Levi Anderson and Gunner Stillwagoner out wide.

However, Coach Miller will lean more on the ground game as Gavin Streets leads the Lumberjacks at Running Back.

“We have the spread that we ran for the past six years and then, we’re also going to go a little bit under center this year also with the majority of the line back and our backfield back too,” said Coach Miller.

That experience can also be seen on defense.

Four-year starter Hunter Wood is someone teams will be looking out for, along with Wyatt Dallison and Mark Liggett.

“We’re running the base four and we’re going to bring a lot of heat, so we’re going to put a lot of pressure on the other team’s QB’s,” said Coach Miller.

However, even with all that experience, Coach Miller says a successful season starts with a positive attitude within the team.

“It’s the closet team that we’ve had since we’ve been here,” said Coach Miller. “There’s no bad apples on this team. Like I said, it’s a joy to come to practice with these guys every morning.”

The Lumberjacks kicks off their season August 30 at 7 p.m. against Tygarts Valley.

VALLEY 2019 REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

8/30 — @Tygarts Valley Senior

9/6 — BYE WEEK

9/13 — Cameron

9/20 — @Clay-Battelle

9/27 — @Beallsville

10/4 — South Harrison

10/11 — Hundred

10/18 — Frontier

10/25 — @Doddridge County

11/1 — Tyler Consolidated

11/8 — @Paden City