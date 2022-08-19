Head Coach Logan Miller is very excited for the 2022 edition of the Valley Lumberjacks. Being a smaller program, he hasn’t had this many seniors put on the pads since 2016.

“Our guys are pretty set in place right now. We return 20 out of 22 starters on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. They can move around if need be because they’ve played so much football. Right now, they’re set in stone in their spots right now.” Logan Miller- Head Coach

This is the seventh season for Miller whose taken the approach of once a lumberjack, always a lumberjack.

“Being from here and having so much community pride and excitement and you’re wanting to see the kids do well for your community and have a sense of togetherness and being a part of a team and it just motivates you to come to practice everyday.” Logan Miller- Head Coach

The excitement isn’t just felt from the coaching staff but by the offensive line as well.

“All of these seniors – all eight of us, are guys that we’re dogs. We’re working in the weight room, we’re out here hours before practice and putting in the work. We’re stronger, we’re faster, we’re battle tested. We’ve been against these teams; we’ve seen some really tough opponents and this is absolutely are one opportunity to come out here and show something.” David Brown / Senior OT

Brown thinks a turn around is definitely on the horizon for this season and contends that many of the losses last year came down to just a couple of plays.