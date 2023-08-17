Now entering his eighth season as head coach Logan Miller thinks his team is ready to keep the winning going for the Jacks.

“Our main goal is to make the playoffs and make some noise in the playoffs. We had a winning season last year our goal is to keep having winning seasons, Valley hasn’t had back-to-back winning seasons since I’ve been here so were looking forward to keep that train rolling.” Logan Miller

Miller does have some holes to fill along the offensive line but he does return three two-year starters who are all juniors in Aiden Daniels at tackle and Cameron Dericho and Owen Morgan at guard. Junior Creed Scyoc is at center and fellow junior Rayme Harrison at the other tackle.

Junior Gavin Derby returns at quarterback for his third straight season. Last year he had 24 hundred total yards and 27 touchdowns. senior Lane Dallison returns for his third season at tailback where he rushed for more than eight – hundred yards a season ago. Juniors Joey Barr, Landon Jericho, Ethan Williams, and Gabe Royer will all figure into the passing game at receiver.

“Sometimes at a small school you’re handicapped with how many athletes you have so sometimes it’s a one man show. This year you’re not going to be able to key on Gavin this year you’re not going to be able to key on just Lane this year. We’ll be able to throw the ball and spread it around to alot of our athletes and get them in space.” Logan Miller

Defensively Miller wants to see more consistency from this unit week in and week out. They have Dallison and Williams at linebacker. Daniels and Morgan are on the line at tackles and Harrison and Dericho are at the ends. Derby and Barr are safeties with Jericho and Royer at the corners.

“I really like our speed on defense our backend we return about everybody from last year and those guys coming into the end of the year they were really figuring it out and coming to the football.” Logan Miller

This team has just two seniors and 13 juniors so the future looks bright for the Jacks. They open the season on the road on the 25th at Tygarts Valley.