Vax To School Program; Ohio starts new vaccine lottery drawing

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a new program incentive to get children vaccinated.

The new program “Vax To School’ will be a new vaccine lottery for those in Ohio from age 12-25.

Those ages 12-25 will need to enter a drawing and 5 people will be able to win a $100,000 scholarship.

Gov.DeWine also said 50 $10,000 scholarships will be given out during the lottery.

Gov. DeWine also stated the scholarships can be used for those in the technical field, job training, post-graduate work, and more.

The Ohio Lottery and the Ohio Department of Health will provide more information next week.

The governor said only 46% of Ohioans aged 12-25 statewide have received the initial dose of the vaccine, with the numbers far lower in certain parts of the state. The governor said that group has the most room to grow in terms of vaccination.