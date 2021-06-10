Skip to content
Vaxamillion
Ohio Vax-A-Million: How the first winners found out their names were picked
Video
Meet The Ohio Teen Who Won The Vaxamillion Scholarship
Ohio Lottery announces first round of Vax-a-Million winners
Video
Who Won The Vaxamillion lottery?
Video
Vaxamillion: Who Is The Winner?
Video
June 10 2021 05:00 pm
More Vaxamillion Headlines
WATCH LIVE: Vaxamillion Winner Revealed
Video
Ohio Lottery Conducts First Ohio Vax-a-Million Drawing
First Vax-a-Million winners will be drawn Monday
Video
More details emerge about how winners will be picked for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million drawings
Ohio Vax-a-Million: Officials warn of vaccine lottery scams
Video
Ohio Vax-a-Million: Read the fine print before you enter
Video
Vaxamillion: Click Here To Enter Ohio’s Coronavirus Lottery
Video
Ohio Vaxamillion: How to sign up for $1 million prizes, scholarships
Video
Vaxamillion: Sign Up Here For The Ohio Vaxamillion
Ohio Vaxamillion: Sign Up Here For The Ohio Vaxamillion Drawing
Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
4 hurt, horse dead after crash involving buggy and minivan in Ohio
Video
Watch: Ohio Jet Skiers make waves to put out boat fire
Video
Ohio man called 911 during pursuit, claimed he was trying to see his mom
Video
Video shows Ohio felon fleeing courtroom, jumping off balcony
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker's Late Night Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
WATCH: Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine Is ‘The Five Million Dollar Man’
4 hurt, horse dead after crash involving buggy and minivan in Ohio
Video
Body Identified At Steubenville Cemetery
East Liverpool Man Arrested For Assault On Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
Video
PA To Get Rid Of Mask Mandate June 28
More Top News
