Vaxamillion: DeWine teases new incentives for Ohio vaccine lottery

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said ‘stay tuned’ when it comes to possible new vaxamillion incentives.

Gov. DeWine was speaking to press on Thursday and introducing the latest Vaxamillion winners when he hinted at new prizes for Vaxamillion.

“As far as additional prizes, we are working on that – actually working on it this morning,” Gov. DeWine said. “Not quite ready to announce anything.”

Gov. DeWine says he hopes to announce the addition incentives in the ‘next few days. ‘

“We hope to announce some additional prizes and different additional things that the private sector and businesses are going to be donating,” he added.

There are currently two more chances to win prizes with Vaxamillion: June 16 and June 23.