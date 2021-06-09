Vaxamillion: Watch Live Ohio Vaccine Lottery Winners Revealed

(Video Player will be in black until event starts)

Vaxamillion week three is here.

Winners for week three will be announced at Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

The Ohio Lottery randomly selected the names on Monday, then officials checked to make sure the winners of the $1 million prize and full-ride scholarship were eligible.

There are two drawings left: June 14 and June 21. The winners will be announced on the following Wednesdays.

Week two winners included Jonathan Carlyle from Toledo in Lucas County and Zoie Vincent from Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County.

Week one winners were Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton Joseph Costello, of Englewood.

