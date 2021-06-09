Vet Voices

Vaxamillion: Week 3 winners

Vaxamillion

by:

Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(Video Player will be in black until event starts)

Vaxamillion week three is here.

Winners for week three will be announced at Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

The Ohio Lottery randomly selected the names on Monday, then officials checked to make sure the winners of the $1 million prize and full-ride scholarship were eligible.

There are two drawings left: June 14 and June 21. The winners will be announced on the following Wednesdays.

Week two winners included Jonathan Carlyle from Toledo in Lucas County and Zoie Vincent from Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County.

Week one winners were Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton Joseph Costello, of Englewood.

You can watch the winners revealed in the player above or on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.COM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter