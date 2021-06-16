VAXAMILLION: Winners for Week 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF/WJW)– The Ohio Lottery announced the fourth set of winners of the Ohio Vax-a-Million tonight.

The winners are..

Suzanne Ward of Findlay in Hancock County won $1 million

Sean Horning of Cincinnati won a scholarship

Starting May 26 and running for five weeks, the state is randomly selecting one adult for a $1 million prize and one student for a full-ride scholarship. Participants must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and be registered ahead of the drawing.

Here is a list of the previous weeks’ winners and some information about each lucky person.

Week 1:

Abbigail Bugenske, 22, of Silverton, was the first winner of the $1 million prize. The Shaker Heights native is a mechanical engineer at GE Aviation. She graduated from Michigan State last year and is working on her master’s in aerospace engineering.

Bugenske was already vaccinated before the Vax-a-Millions was announced. She said she got her Moderna shot during the first week she was eligible.

Abbigail Bugenske

Joseph Costello, 14, of Englewood, won the first scholarship. His mom Colleen Costello said she planned to get their children vaccinated by the end of the month, but moved up their deadline to register for the drawing.

Joseph Costello

Week 2:

Jonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, took home the second $1 million prize. He works at Amazon in Toledo and is the father of three. He said he got the Johnson & Johnson shot shortly after the Ohio vaccine lottery was announce.

“Me and my family we find our forever, permanent home for the future,” he said.

Jonathan Carlyle

The second scholarship winner was Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village. The senior at Mayfield High School said she hopes to attend Case Western Reserve University and plans to become a pediatrician.

“Zoie is very quiet, she’s very humble and she was just so stressed about how she was gonna pay for school,” said her mom, Milcah Vincent.

Zoie Vincent

Week 3:

Mark Cline, of Richwood, won a $1 million in the third week of the lottery. He got his vaccine at the Union County Fairgrounds.

“(My wife’s) doing OK even though I told her that the million was mine because she didn’t register,” Cline joked.

Mark Cline with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and wife Fran. (Photo courtesy: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine)

Sheffield Lake 13-year-old Sara Afaneh won a scholarship drawing. She is a seventh grader at Brookside Middle School.

“We feel so blessed and lucky that we won, but we feel so lucky that we were able to access the vaccine,” said Summer, Sara’s mom. Summer is a nurse and got her children vaccinated as soon as it was available.

Sara Afaneh (Photo courtesy: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine)



There is one drawing left on Wednesday, June 23.

