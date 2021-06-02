WATCH LIVE: Vaxamillion Winners Revealed

The Ohio Lottery’s second VaxaMillion winners will be revealed Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

You can watch the vaxamillion winners announced on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

The Ohio Lottery drew the names Monday and then did background checks to make sure people who were signed up met the criteria.

According to the State of Ohio, this week’s drawing included 3,225,789 entries for $1 million and 132,903 entries in the 12 to 17 age group for a full ride college scholarship.

Last week Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, was the first $1 million winner in the Vax-a-Million contest.

Joseph Costello, of Englewood, won the four-year scholarship to an Ohio college of his choice

