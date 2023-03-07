ALCONBURY, England (WTRF) – Our servicemen and women are stationed on bases that are quite literally all over the globe, but each base runs with the help of people who are not military.

Those are people who give up their lives here in the U.S. for careers in other countries.

Like the Martins.

Kids that I have in this class they blow my mind everyday. Tim Martin, Second Grade Teacher, Alconbury Elementary School

Tim is a Navy veteran from the Ohio Valley, but he currently teaches second grade on the Royal Air Force Alconbury base in England.

He works for the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) and is one of many teachers all over the world. Tim said when the opportunity first presented himself, he wasn’t sure he would take it, but it was advice from friends that spurred him on.

They said you have to take this. You’re working for the government. This is your chance to get all over the world. Tim Martin, Second Grade Teacher, Alconbury Elementary School

When Tim first started working for DoDEA, he moved his family from Ohio to Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Then in November of 2019, his wife Tatum and their teenage son made the move with Tim to Alconbury, England.

And as if uprooting everything wasn’t hard enough, their family experienced a trauma that could have changed their lives forever.

It’s lonely for Americans sometimes because we’re in a whole other country. It can be scary sometimes. Tim Martin, Second Grade Teacher, Alconbury Elementary School

Tim refers to himself as a “military brat” because his step-dad was in the Air Force, so he knows how difficult it can be for children to move around. So, Tim and Tatum were happy to take on this adventure to support other families who are protecting our country.

Everybody we talk to is used to this and it was a culture shock to us because of our age and never having traveled before. It’s very difficult to understand things that we think are simple in the U.S. are different overseas. Just living everyday life it’s taken us a long time to get used to. Tatum Martin, Tim’s Wife

Just as they were settling in, everything changed one day in September of 2022 when Tatum got a call from administrator at Alconbury Elementary School.

She called me she’s like uh “Mrs. Martin, uh your husband’s down. There’s something wrong with him”. I thought cause sometimes he passes out because he gets hypoglycemic. Tatum Martin, Tim’s Wife

It was much worse than that.

Tatum got another call from another teacher at the school they had known since their time in Georgia and she realized what had happened.

From what I was told I was lining them up to leave for the day. We were packing up and everything else and next thing I remember it’s over 24-hours later and there’s people standing over me as well as Tatum. Tim Martin, Second Grade Teacher, Alconbury Elementary School

Tim went into cardiac arrest and collapsed in his second-grade classroom.

Alex Sandoval, who is the School Nurse at Alconbury Elementary School was in his office when he said he heard someone say “ambulance”, so he went into the hallway.

I could hear somebody say “where’s Alex?”. Just by the tone I knew something was wrong. Alex Sandoval, School Nurse, Alconbury Elementary School

Sandoval ran into the classroom to see his friend Tim lying on the ground.

He said he went into shock, telling someone to call 911 and immediately doing what he knew to try and save Tim’s life.

I started checking for his vital signs and I noticed he didn’t have a pulse. I got closer to his nostrils to see if he was breathing. I couldn’t feel his chest rising. I couldn’t feel any signs of life. Alex Sandoval, School Nurse, Alconbury Elementary School

Sandoval started CPR and used a defibrillator to bring Tim back before the paramedics arrived.

I thank God for the school nurse, Alex. Tatum Martin, Tim’s Wife

I don’t know how I looked because I guess I didn’t want to let go. I think there’s some kind of close relationship with Tim because they’re a part of the staff. I see them everyday. We say hi everyday. When you see him in this vulnerable condition it’s really hard. I was very scared. Alex Sandoval, School Nurse, Alconbury Elementary School

The Martins say Tim flat-lined three times before he was stabilized and taken to the hospital.

I had to wait outside and I didn’t know what was going on for two-hours. Nobody would update me. I’m like what’s going on? Tatum Martin, Tim’s Wife

Finally, after hours of waiting and the tough task of notifying family back here in the Ohio Valley, Tatum and their son were allowed to see Tim.

At first Tatum said her training as a nurse kicked in and she started to examine Tim. After a few minutes though, the gravity of the situation set in.

I held his hand and I told him, I told him I said you’re not supposed to die before me. You can’t do this and I think that was the worst. Tatum Martin, Tim’s Wife

Tim was transferred to the Cleveland Clinic in London, just a short ways away from Buckingham Palace, but his fight was far from over.

Tests showed Tim had blocks and tears in his coronary arteries and the main artery all around his heart. So, doctors had to perform a triple bypass.

He had absolutely no damage. He said his heart was the strongest heart he’s seen for someone who had such bad coronary arteries. Tatum Martin, Tim’s Wife

Tim and Tatum praised the doctors and staff at the Cleveland Clinic for their care. They say it was like having a piece of home in London because many of the staff were from Ohio.

Tim is now back to teaching and said surviving all this makes him feel he’s meant to continue the work he’s doing.

He doesn’t remember anything from the day he collapsed and has pieced the events together based on what others have told him.

Everyone one of my students saw this happen because they were still in the room. They thought I got electrocuted because one of them said she saw me plug in the computers at the end of the day. I had to clear that up because they were scared to touch the computers. I sent them out a message. We had the counselor speak to them. Tim Martin, Second Grade Teacher, Alconbury Elementary School

His family is grateful that everyone was in the right place at the right time to save his life.

Tim and Tatum say their story should serve as a reminder to everyone to know the signs and symptoms of heart disease and to learn CPR.

I would think that every able-bodied person alive that can learn basic CPR and learn the right way and proper way to do it should learn it. I think a defibrillator should be distributed to everybody. Tim Martin, Second Grade Teacher, Alconbury Elementary School