Struggling in silence no more: Non-profit assisting the area’s elderly veterans

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – They served us, now it’s time to serve them.

That’s the mission of Forever Honored Veterans.

This non-profit started a few short months ago to help our area’s aging veterans in need, but when the pandemic hit, the group quickly discovered how necessary their services were.

They’re just struggling and it seemed like they were struggling in silence. With COVID seniors are in their homes secluded, they’re probably not seeing their grandchildren, so they’re struggling. So, anything that we can do to help just make it easier on their day is beneficial to everyone. Jay Stout, Founder & Executive Director, Forever Honored Veterans

The idea behind Forever Honored Veterans started long before COVID-19. It was inspired by founder Jay Stout’s experiences as a social worker and his passion for helping veterans. He, his father and both his grandfathers all served in the military.

I saw a lot of people falling through the cracks, seniors on fixed incomes, and decided to open up a non-profit. Jay Stout, Founder & Executive Director, Forever Honored Veterans

Closures and isolation of the pandemic sped up the process, making the Moundsville based non-profit’s services all the more critical.

Their motto seems to be, if a veteran needs it, volunteers will make it happen. From assistance with a place to live to grocery shopping, no task is to big or too small.

We’ve had assistance with utility bills. We have a handy man who fixes odds and ends for people. We’ve done lawncare services, anything to make their life a little bit easier. Jay Stout, Founder & Executive Director, Forever Honored Veterans

Forever Honored Veterans opened its grocery delivery service to all the Ohio Valley’s seniors, with more expansion into the community to come.

Stout said all this would not be possible without the volunteers and help from other organizations within the Ohio Valley.

We’re looking in to No Veteran Dies Alone. Also looking into a sobriety house and offering caregiver classes for self care, dementia classes, things of that nature. Jay Stout, Founder & Executive Director, Forever Honored Veterans

Their mission is to let our area’s veterans in need know that they’re not forgotten, but Stout feels we should try to do this for all our area’s seniors. It starts with one small action.

Spend some time with them. Ask them a couple questions about their lives. They have the most wisdom and they can offer so much to us. Jay Stout, Founder & Executive Director, Forever Honored Veterans

Forever Honored Veterans and its volunteers have been very busy these last few months, but they say there’s much more work to be done.

If you’d like to learn more about this non-profit, or are in need of assistance yourself, call 304-780-0081. You can also visit foreverhonoredveterans.com, check out the group’s Facebook page or e-mail Jay Stout at jstout@fhvusa.com.