12 Wheeling Jesuit alumni to be inducted into Hall of Honor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A West Virginia man is calling for the Stonewall Jackson statue at the West Virginia State Capitol to be taken down. Jackson served as a Confederate general during the American Civil War and became one of the best- known Confederate commanders. Jackson was born in what was once Clarksburg, Virginia, but is now Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Howard Swint, who held the event, says the statue is a form of hate speech and Confederate statues were put up by those who have intentions of dividing the nation and even said the statue is a form of white supremacy.