18th Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff brings in $11k

In its 18th year, the Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff just completed its most successful year yet.

Wheeling City officials and Cookoff Chairperson Rosemary Humway-Warmuth presented United Way a check of $11,000, its biggest total yet.

“The event has continued to grow each year since it’s started,” said Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager. “It’s really a first class family event.”

38 individual cooks competed alongside 12 restaurants in the competition and the top winners will faceoff in the World’s Champion Chili Cookoff this September.

To date, the Cookoff has raised more than $110,000 in total for United Way.