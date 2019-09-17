19th annual Chester VFD Fall Bash set for this weekend

CHESTER, W.Va. (WTRF) — A huge event is coming up this weekend in Chester!

It’s their 19th Annual Fall Bash!

All proceeds from the bash go towards help the fire department, the city, and the county!



They sold 40,000 tickets all over the country and the tickets have been sold out as they have been for the last 19 years.

Fire Chief John Hissam says without this fundraiser they wouldn’t be able to do what they do.

“Without the bash we wouldn’t have the equipment or the building, or the facilities that we have here. We help the city, we help the community very very well all over the area to try and help do things, and the bash supplies the money for that.” Chief John Hissam – Chester VFD

Chief Hissam says a huge thanks to the community and volunteers!

Without their help they wouldn’t be able to get this event done.

The fall bash is September 20 and 21 at Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort!