50 and Thriving: Local drive-in movie theater hits the big five oh!

WINTERSVILLE, OH (WTRF) — Have you been to the drive-in lately? If not, here’s an excuse to spoil yourself and splurge on a movie date. On Sunday, August 30, you can park at the Winter Drive-In in Wintersville, OH for just $1.

The drive-in is celebrating their 50th anniversary this Labor Day Weekend! They opened their doors to the public on August 29, 1969.

The only catch… you must have a thing for old-school film. The theater is playing the very first two movies they ever projected, With Six You Get Eggroll starring Doris Day and Charro! starring Elvis!

These shows begin at dusk.

