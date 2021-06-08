5th grader raises funds from lemonade stand for Monroe County Sheriff Dept. K9 unit

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A young boy had a lemonade stand last weekend when the temperature hit 90 and people were thirsty. He did a brisk business. In the end, he donated all the profits to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 unit.

Kyler Yonley has just finished 5th grade. He has wanted to have a lemonade stand since he was very young. And last weekend, all the right conditions were there to get into the business.

It’s just always been in my mind and we had a yard sale so I just thought it would be a perfect idea to have it. Well first of all I always think about my dad and think about all the boys and what they’re going through so I just wanted to support them. Kyler Yonley

Kyler’s dad is a lieutenant with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Lt. Eric Yonley is proud of his son and his choice.

The K9s are deserving. The boys–the K9 handlers–do work hard in what they do and Kyler he looks up to them and he enjoys it when he’s involved with the K9s and the boys talk to him. — Well it’s a very commendable act, to know this young man was standing out in the heat of the day and turned over all his profits to the K9s. The K9 handlers say these guys go through a lot of dog food and more. Leashes, just essentials like I said leashes, each K9 handler carries a case of water in their car. I mean it’ll go to a great cause. They’ve been in this for many generations so hopefully it continues and we get this young man into the field of law enforcement. Monroe County Sheriff’s Dept.

The K9s are two German Shepherds and one Dutch Shepherd. They are dual trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension.