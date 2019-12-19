State patrol: School bus crash results in multiple injuries

Video

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

THORNVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says eight students have been transported to area hospitals after a school bus crash near Thornville.  

According to the OSHP, a Northern Local School District bus with 25 students aboard overturned after a crash with another vehicle near the intersection of S.R. 204 and S.R. 13, early Thursday morning.  

Troopers say at least eight students on the bus were injured in the crash, but none are considered life threatening. The bus driver as well as two people in the other vehicle involved in the crash, were also transported.  

The driver of the other vehicle, a Ford Mustang, had a suspended license and a warrant out for their arrest, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation, and troopers say the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter