State patrol: School bus crash results in multiple injuries

THORNVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says eight students have been transported to area hospitals after a school bus crash near Thornville.

According to the OSHP, a Northern Local School District bus with 25 students aboard overturned after a crash with another vehicle near the intersection of S.R. 204 and S.R. 13, early Thursday morning.









Troopers say at least eight students on the bus were injured in the crash, but none are considered life threatening. The bus driver as well as two people in the other vehicle involved in the crash, were also transported.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Ford Mustang, had a suspended license and a warrant out for their arrest, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation, and troopers say the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.