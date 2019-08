WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 86th Lebanese Festival is kicking off this weekend at Oglebay Park and officials say it’s going to be a good one.

Our Lady of Lebanon Church on Eoff Street promises there will be authentic Lebanese food, Middle Eastern music and dance shows.

The festival takes place at the Levenson Shelter at Oglebay Park from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

More details on the festival can be found on their Facebook page.