A Fall crispness expected this Friday

FRIDAY: To begin the second day October, we will start with some patchy fog in the lower lying areas of the Ohio Valley. Clouds will also be prevalent overhead for a good majority of the morning. It will be rather chilly to begin the day with temperatures in the lower 40’s. It would be a good day to switch that cold brew to something hot. As we head into the afternoon, clouds will clear out to show that bright blue sky. It will be a good evening to sit around by a bonfire and soak in the Fall ambiance. High temperatures today will be well below average with temperatures around 56-58.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the Fall-like weather is expected for the first weekend of October. Time to swipe out all the summer clothes for those flannels and sweatshirts! There will be a crispness in the air with highs around 59-61, which are still below average.

SUNDAY: Filtered sunlight through mostly cloudy skies are expected. The weekend will remain dry until Sunday evening when a chance for some rain showers return to the forecast. It will be cooler with highs near 60-62.

MONDAY: The next work week keeps with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures starting to inch closer to average. There is a chance for a stray shower early in the day but clouds should clear out as we head into the afternoon. Highs will be around 61-63.

TUESDAY: We will see mostly sunny skies and another good looking day for the Ohio Valley. Expected highs around 66-68. We get closer to seasonal.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the next work week shows partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming up slightly. Highs will be around 70-72.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and we continue on the dry stretch of weather. Highs around 63-65.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey

