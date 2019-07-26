Golf classic raises awareness for organ donation

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – There was an emotional and tender golf fundraiser at Oglebay’s Crispen Golf Course Friday afternoon.

Organizers told 7News there were around 140 golfers registered to hit the greens for the Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic.

Miller died in a car wreck back in March 2008.

Her family said she was in school to become a nurse when she died in that crash. They host this fundraiser in her name with the intent to offer scholarships to other young people who want to enter the nursing field. This is just a portion of Miller’s living legacy of helping others.

“We also advocate for CORE which is the Center for Organ Recovery and Education. Heather was able to donate organs that prolonged the life of four other people. She also touched around 50 other people with tissue,” her father told 7News.

Organizers said this was a sold out fundraiser.