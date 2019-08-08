1  of  2
A Special Wish announces new partnership

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – A Special Wish Ohio Valley held its 2nd annual Bling & Brew on Wednesday at Chapz Bar & Grill in Belmont.

A Special Wish also announced some exciting news. The Ohio Valley chapter has a new corporate partner, Muxie Distributing Company, which sponsored Wednesday’s event.

Several wish families were in attendance as A Special Wish kicked off its fundraising season with this one-of-a-kind event. Many of the 2019 Lip Sync contestants were also in attendance.

A $5,000 check was presented to A Special Wish at the Bling & Brew fundraiser.

