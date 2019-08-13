A Special Wish Foundation receives huge donation, new corporate partner

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — It was a huge Monday evening for the Ohio Valley chapter of A Special Wish Foundation’s.

The Ohioi Valley chapter received a $14,000 donation from Sean P. Elerick Memorial Foundation.

On top of that, the Foundation was named as the Ohio Valley chapter’s newest corporate partner.

I made this recommendation for ‘A Special Wish’ as I truly believe in the goals of the organization, enhancing the lives of those families stricken with illness. I admire the dedication of Executive Director Alisha Freeman, of the board members and advisory board in their continuation to strive and keep the foundation strong and give the grants to deserving children. Diane Elerick of the Sean P. Elerick Memorial Foundation

For more information on the Ohio Valley chapter of A Special Wish Foundation and their work, please visit their website.