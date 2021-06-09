Vet Voices

Additional showers for Thursday

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds, warm and humid with spotty showers, Lows 65-69.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-84.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then additional showers, Highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs 81-85.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then isolated showers, Highs 80-82.

TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine and less humid, Highs 74-78.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 72-76.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

