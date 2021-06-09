Additional showers for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds, warm and humid with spotty showers, Lows 65-69.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-84.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then additional showers, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs 81-85.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny then isolated showers, Highs 80-82.
TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine and less humid, Highs 74-78.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 72-76.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker