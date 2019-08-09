Adopt-A-Student program has helped students for decades to go ‘Back-to-School’ prepared

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — The Adopt A Student program is in its 29th year.

Saturday morning, when they open the doors at the North Wheeling Dream Center, hundreds of children and parents will stream inside, receiving everything from school supplies to clothing to a week’s worth of food.

Pastor Darrell Cummings still remembers being teased in school because his pants were too short.

“I heard every day at school, ‘The rain is over, the grass is dry, why do you wear your pants so high?’ And everybody called me Noah. Even the teachers called me Noah!” he said.

As an adult, he knows that being prepared for school can make or break a student.

“It is our goal and always has been to build good boys and girls, rather than to repair broken down men and women,” he noted.

Pansy Saunders of North Wheeling raised her own five children, and is now raising five of her grandchildren.

“When my kids were young, they couldn’t wait for Elder Cummings to have his back to school specials,” Saunders said. “They was like, “Mom, you gotta get up! We gotta go!’ Back then we lived at Hil Dar and we used to have to get on the bus to get there, but we always made it. Now I’m raising my grandchildren and it’s only across the street, and they are on it. Like, ‘Grandma, you gotta get up! We gotta get there!’

“Kids not only get school supplies, but also everything they need for a fresh new look for themselves.

“We’re working with several groups that are going to come on site and do free haircuts for them,” said Cummings. “Boys and girls. Whatever they need. And new clothes—pants and shoes and shirts and jackets and dresses and blouses.”

Pansy Saunders says the program has provided things she could not have afforded for two generations, and she’s grateful.

“They supply everything the kids need—everything,” she said. “And the kids love it. They do. They love it.”

No ID or proof of income is required.

But the child does have to be present.

Pastor Cummings says they have plenty of items, so there’s no need to stand outside in line all night.

“We’re going to do everything we can in the larger facility to get them through as quickly as possible and hopefully there won’t be any need for that,” said Cummings. “We’ve done our best to have as many supplies as possible, so no matter where you are in the line, we’re hoping to be able to help you.”

It starts at 10 a.m. and continues until every child has been served.

7News is a partner in the project, so you’ll see some familiar faces among the volunteers giving out school supplies, clothing and food.