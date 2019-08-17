Airport worker fired after writing ‘You Ugly’ note to traveler

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CNN/WTRF) — A New York airport security worker has lost her job after writing a two-word message on a piece of paper.

A traveler at the airport says the employee called him ugly.

Security video shows the moment when the employee handed Neal Strassner the note

“I got handed something,” said Strassner. “I really didn’t look at the thing, I kept going. She called back to me a few times, asked me if I was going to read the note or open it or something like that. I do and look at it and look at her [and] kind of shrug my shoulders and she laughs.”

The note read, “You Ugly.” Strassner says he wasn’t offended but worried others might be.

“You never really know where somebody is in their day or their head,” said Strassner. “The more you think about it, the more you realize it’s easier to smile than to do this.”

The incident happened about a month ago but Strassner requested video after people didn’t believe him.

And after watching the video, Strassner noticed he was the only one who received a rude note.

“The end of the video I requested, she literally just takes a pen out of her pocket and starts writing another one, so I know I wasn’t the only guy that got [them],” said Strassner.

TSA released a statement saying they immediately investigated the incident after receiving the complaint and the employee has been terminated.