Album release party for ‘Ezra and the Relatives’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local band is holding a release party Friday evening at the Capitol Theatre Ballroom for their first full-length studio album.
‘Ezra and the Relatives’ describe their band as a mix of organic soul, R&B and pop.
A portion of their new album was recorded at West Liberty University.
For $25 per person, each guest will enjoy music from regional musical acts and food from Hangover BBQ.
A portion of the money raised will go towards Augusta Levy Learning Center.
The release party will take place from 7-11 p.m.
