Alexa’s Evening Weather

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York father who left his 1-year-old twins in the car while he worked an eight-hour shift told police, "I blanked out. My babies are dead. I killed my babies," prosecutors said Saturday.

Juan Rodriguez, 39, told the officers he thought he had dropped the twins off at day care before he went to his job at a Bronx hospital on Friday, according to a criminal complaint filed by the district attorney's office.