Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - It's would be "lights out" for the coal and natural gas industries in West Virginia and the Appalachian region if former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has his way. Concerned about climate change, Bloomberg promises to spend 500 million dollars of his own money to end the fossil fuel industry. Governor Justice is strongly opposed.

"Every day that goes by in West Virginia we produce cleaner and cleaner coal. And every day that goes by we are producing more and more clean natural gas. And we cannot afford this level of attack on us," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.