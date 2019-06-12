Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) --- Summertime is almost here and several folks making their way to local lakes and swimming pools.

If swimming is your thing, there are some things you need to watch out for if you're planning on getting in the water. Experts say you need to be aware of your surroundings to avoid dangerous situations, like electric shock drowning. It's rare, but dangerous and occurs when swimmers are exposed to electric currents in the water.