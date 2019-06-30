Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Live: The AAL Championship Game. The West Virginia Roughriders Vs. The Carolina Energy
Top Stories
Daycare that was an offshoot of Children Solutions will go forward under new ownership
Top Stories
Wheeling Police looking for wanted man
Changes made to Wheeling Recycling
Safety Town graduates Students
Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrest two for possession and trafficking drugs
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Roughriders Win AAL Championship
Top Stories
Live: The AAL Championship Game. The West Virginia Roughriders Vs. The Carolina Energy
Top Stories
Roughriders Confident Heading Into Championship Game
Post One Rallies To Beat Defending Ohio State Champs
Hall of Fame Coach Gene Ford Dies
Riders have taken on the attitude and personality of the Ohio Valley.
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Ohio Valley Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Posted:
Jun 30, 2019 / 10:31 PM UTC
/
Updated:
Jun 30, 2019 / 10:31 PM UTC
video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
FDA: Certain dog foods may be linked to heart disease
Memorial service held for Beth Chapman
Boy donates one year of dog food to shelter
Man accused of dragging deputy (CAUGHT ON CAMERA)
Old bras could help save an injured turtle
Trump becomes 1st sitting US leader to enter North Korea
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Jimmy Carter claims Russia won Trump the White House
More Video
4th of July Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Controlled fire at coke plant in Follansbee
Route 250 down to one lane due to house fire
Wheeling Suspension Bridge remains closed
Live: The AAL Championship Game. The West Virginia Roughriders Vs. The Carolina Energy
Daycare that was an offshoot of Children Solutions will go forward under new ownership
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News